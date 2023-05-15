Corporate Deal

VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd., a manufacturer of smart electric vehicles, is going public via SPAC merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co. As a result of the merger, Hanoi, Vietnam-based VinFast will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction value of approximately $23 billion. The transaction, announced May 12, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. The SPAC was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Frank J. Azzopardi, Adam Kaminsky, James C. Lin, Paul D. Marquardt and Patrick E. Sigmon. Counsel information for Playa Vista, California-based VinFast was not immediately available.

Automotive

May 15, 2023, 11:13 AM

