Paul Hastings advised Flō Networks on its acquisition of American Tower's Mexico fiber business, ATC Holding Fibra México, S. de R.L. de C.V. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Mike Huang. Counsel information for Mexico City-based ATC Holding and American Tower was not immediately available.

May 01, 2023, 12:18 PM

