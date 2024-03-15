Corporate Deal

Schaeffler AG has agreed to acquire Vitesco Technologies Group AG, a powertrain technologies developer and manufacturer, in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. The transaction, announced March 13, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Regensburg, Germany-based Vitesco Technologies was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team including partners Jan Bonhage, Markus Ernst, Christian Hoefs, Simon Link and Markus Roehrig. Counsel information for Schaeffler was not immediately available.

Automotive

March 15, 2024, 11:58 AM

