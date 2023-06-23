Corporate Deal

Unifoil Holdings Inc., a paper and paperboard products designer, developer and manufacturer, filed with the SEC on June 21 for a $15 million initial public offering. The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp partner Andrea Cataneo. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities, are represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Spencer Feldman.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 9:54 AM

