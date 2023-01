Corporate Deal

Cafe Valley Inc., a Swander Pace Capital portfolio company, announced that it has acquired the assets of bakery products manufacturer, Freed’s Bakery. Financial terms were not disclosed. Phoenix-based Cafe Valley was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner L. Erin Firman. Counsel information for Freed’s Bakery, based in Las Vegas, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 12, 2023, 8:46 AM