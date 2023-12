Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $400 million. The issuance was announced Dec. 6 by Chicago-based Enova International Inc., a financial services technology and analytics company. The Davis Polk team included partner Maurice Blanco. The notes come due 2028.

Fintech

December 12, 2023, 10:09 AM

