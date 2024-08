Corporate Deal

One Equity Partners has agreed to acquire Ethos Energy Group Ltd., an aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul provider for power generation systems, in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based One Equity was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Arnovia LLP. Counsel information for Ethos Energy, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 29, 2024, 9:56 AM