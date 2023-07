Corporate Deal

Johnson Controls International announced that it has acquired digital workplace management provider FM:Systems Group LLC for $455 million. Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Glenn McGrory and Kim Spoerri. FM:Systems, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

Technology

July 18, 2023, 9:21 AM

