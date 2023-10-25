Corporate Deal

One Equity Partners has agreed to sell Walki Holding Oy, a pan-European supplier of sustainable packaging and engineered materials solutions, to Oji Holdings Corp., a Japanese paper products technology company. Financial terms were not disclosed. One Equity was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team that included partners Steffen Kleefass and Arend von Riegen. Counsel information for Oji Holdings was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 25, 2023, 3:16 PM

