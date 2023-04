Corporate Deal

Baker McKenzie has guided Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth 505 million euros ($550.7 million). The issuance was announced Apr. 5 by Germany-based VIB Vermoegen AG, a member of the European Public Real Estate Association. The Baker McKenzie team included partner Patrick Mittmann.

Real Estate

April 10, 2023, 12:35 PM

