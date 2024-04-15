Corporate Deal

Bowhead Specialty Holdings, a property and casualty products provider, filed with the SEC on April 12 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The New York-based company is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Laura Belkhayat, Todd Freed and Dwight Yoo. The underwriters, led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Gary Boss, Marc Jaffe and Erika Weinberg.

Insurance

April 15, 2024, 10:26 AM

