Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to acquire Biosight Ltd., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for those with blood cancer, in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced July 27, is expected to close prior to the end of the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Princeton, New Jersey-based Ayala was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Meitar. Biosight, which is based in Israel, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team and Horn & Co. Law Offices.

July 28, 2023, 10:47 AM

