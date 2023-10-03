Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the left lead arranger, administrative agent and lead lender in connection with $270 million in provided financing to an affiliate of Gemspring Capital. The debt financing was provided in connection with Gemspring's acquisition of Midland Industries, a pipe, valve and fitting products manufacturer, and its affiliates from Wynnchurch Capital. The Davis Polk team included partner Nicholas Palumbo. Counsel information for Gemspring Capital, which is based in Westport, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

