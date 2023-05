Corporate Deal

DLA Piper represented the new San Diego Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise in connection with its acquisition of expansion rights from MLS for $500 million, as well as in connection with its entrance into a long-term lease to play its home games at Snapdragon Stadium. The DLA Piper team was led by partner Rich Rubano.

May 22, 2023, 10:47 AM

