Corporate Deal

Federal Realty OP LP, the operating partnership of real estate investment trust Federal Realty Investment Trust, was counseled by Sidley Austin in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $485 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised the counterparties to capped call transactions in connection with the offering. The Davis Polk equity derivatives team included partner Mark J. DiFiore. The notes come due 2029.

Real Estate

January 16, 2024, 6:51 AM

