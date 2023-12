Corporate Deal

Private investment firm J.C. Flowers & Co. has placed a $165 million equity investment in Capital Funding Bancorp. New York-based J.C. Flowers was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell partners Mitchell Eitel, Jared Fishman and Eric Wang. Capital Funding, which is based in Baltimore, was represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2023, 10:30 AM

