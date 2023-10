Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings advised the the joint sponsors and overall coordinators on the 820.3 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately $105 million) global offering and listing of Shiyue Daotian Group Co., a pantry food company, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Paul Hastings team was led by partners Raymond Li, Peter Cheng and Steven Hsu.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 12, 2023, 1:49 PM

nature of claim: /