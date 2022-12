Corporate Deal

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Danaher Corp., announced that it has acquired Next Generation Sequencing research assays from biotechnology company Invitae Corp. for $48 million. Coralville, Iowa-based Integrated DNA was advised by a Proskauer Rose team led by partners Kunal Dogra, Daniel Ganitsky and Laura Goldsmith. Counsel information for Invitae, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 21, 2022, 10:56 AM