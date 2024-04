Corporate Deal

Centerbridge Partners LP and Suntex Marina Investors announced a joint venture agreement on Wednesday to acquire over $1.25 billion in new marinas across the United States. New York-based Centerbridge was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partner Benjamin Schaye. Counsel information for Suntex Marina, which is based in Dallas, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

April 10, 2024, 2:13 PM

