Bruker has agreed to purchase PhenomeX Inc. for $108 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 17, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Billerica, Massachusetts-based Bruker was advised by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team led by partner Robert Dickey. PhenomeX, which is based in Emeryville, California, was represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

August 18, 2023, 1:15 PM

