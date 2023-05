Corporate Deal

Crescent Energy has agreed to operate and acquire an incremental working interest in its existing Western Eagle Ford assets from Mesquite Energy Inc. for total consideration of $600 million in cash. Houston-based Crescent Energy was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Mesquite, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Hillary Holmes and Gerry Spedale.

May 04, 2023, 9:14 AM

