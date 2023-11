Corporate Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that it has sold shares of Cencora's, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, common stock for approximately $424 million. Concurrently, Walgreens has entered a share repurchase by Cencora for proceeds of approximately $250 million. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton corporate team including partners Lillian Tsu and Michael Dayan.

November 16, 2023, 9:59 AM

