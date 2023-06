Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled the joint lead managers in the underwriting of a bond offering valued at approximately 500 million Chinese yuan ($70 million). The issuance was announced Jun. 8 by Hong Kong-based China Education Group Holdings Ltd. The Davis Polk team included partner Gerhard Radtke. The notes come due 2026.

Education

June 09, 2023, 8:43 AM

