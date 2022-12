Corporate Deal

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of custom plastics in the automotive industry, has agreed to acquire WMG Technologies from the Bierer family for $165 million. Toronto-based ABC Technologies was advised by Blake, Cassels & Graydon. WMG Technologies, which is based in Ontario, Canada, was represented by Cassels Brock Blackwell.

Automotive

December 27, 2022, 10:45 AM