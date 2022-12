Corporate Deal

Sev.en Global Investments announced that it has completed its acquisition of Delta Electricity Pty Ltd., the parent company of the Vales Point Power Station and the Chain Valley Colliery. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sydney-based Delta Electricity was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Hemang Shah. Counsel information Sev.en Global was not immediately available.

December 23, 2022, 10:04 AM