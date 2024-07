Corporate Deal

MRI Software has agreed to acquire Capita One, a business processes outsourcer, for 200 million pounds ($259 million). Boston-based TA Associates was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jack Donelan and Matthew Elliott. Counsel information Capita One, which is based in Nottingham, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

July 12, 2024, 5:06 PM