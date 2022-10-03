Corporate Deal

Asia Innovations Group Ltd., a Singapore-based mobile app developer, is going public via SPAC merger with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. As a result of the merger, Asia Innovations Group will be listed in the U.S. with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 30, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Asia Innovations is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jesse Sheley, David Zhang, Steve Lin and Joseph Raymond Casey. Magnum Opus, which is based in Hong Kong is represented by White & Case. Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) is counseling Asia Innovations and Magnum Opus Acquisition.

Technology

October 03, 2022, 9:14 AM