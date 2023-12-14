Corporate Deal

Carrier Global Corp. has agreed to sell its global commercial refrigeration business to Haier Group Corp. for $775 million in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Carrier Global was represented by Linklaters and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Laura Turano. Haier Group, which is based in Qingdao, China, was advised by Clifford Chance; King & Wood Mallesons; and a Baker McKenzie team led by corporate partners Alan Zoccolillo and Laura Estrada-Vasquez.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2023, 11:40 AM

nature of claim: /