Corporate Deal

Morgan Stanley has agreed to place a 2.4 billion Swedish krona ($230 million) investment in residential property management firm Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB. New York-based Morgan Stanley was advised by Cederquist. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget, which is based in Stockholm, was represented by Vinge and a Wistrand team.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 8:26 AM

