Corporate Deal

Convenience store operator RaceTrac Inc. announced that its wholly-owned wholesale fuel supply and trading subsidiary, Metroplex Energy, has agreed to acquire Gulf Oil LLC from Gulf Oil LP. The transaction, announced July 5, is expected to close in the next 60 days. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Metroplex was advised by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton. Gulf Oil, which is based in Pittsburgh, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Energy

July 06, 2023, 8:00 AM

