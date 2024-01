Corporate Deal

The Republic of Chile was counseled by Shearman & Sterling in a debt offering valued at $1.7 billion. The Shearman & Sterling team included partners Alejandro Gordano and Lorenz Haselberger. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton represented underwriters BofA Securities, HSBC Securities, JPMorgan Chase and SG Americas Securities. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partner Jorge Juantorena. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2024, 11:01 AM

