Corporate Deal

Silver Lake, together with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have agreed to acquire Qualtrics for approximately $12.5 billion in cash. The transaction, announced March 12, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Menlo Park, California-based Silver Lake was advised by Latham & Watkins and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Latham & Watkins team was led by corporate partners Michael Anastasio, Andrew Clark, Justin Hamill and Max Schleusener. Qualtrics, which is based in Seattle, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Ethan Klingsberg and Sebastian Fain counseled Qualtrics' committee of independent directors. SAP SE, a Qualtrics shareholder, was guided by Shearman & Sterling.

Investment Firms

March 13, 2023, 10:21 AM