Corporate Deal

Hammerhead Resources Inc., a Calgary, Canada-based oil and gas company, is going public via SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. IV. As a result of the merger, Hammerhead will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.4 billion canadian dollars ($1 billion). The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Hammerhead Resources is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Blake, Cassels & Graydon; and Burnet Duckworth & Palmer. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Adam M. Givertz and Ian M. Hazlett. Decarbonization Plus, which is based in Menlo Park, California, is represented by Maples Group; Walkers; Bennett Jones LLP; and a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Dan Komarek and E. Layne.

Energy

September 26, 2022, 11:23 AM