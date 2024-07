Corporate Deal

Illumina Inc. has agreed to acquire Fluent BioSciences Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fluent, which is based in Watertown, Massachusetts, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partners Mark Solakian, Mark Bellomy and Matt Gorman. Counsel information was not available for San Diego, California-based Illumina.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 16, 2024, 3:10 PM