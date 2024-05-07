Corporate Deal

Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Castlelake LP's fee-related earnings, and will concurrently invest $1.5 billion in the alternative asset management firm. The transaction, announced May 6, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Toronto-based Brookfield was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Edward T. Ackerman and Cullen L. Sinclair. Castlelake, which is based in Minneapolis, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by asset management M&A partners Christopher Gandia, Carlo Zenkner, James Mayne and Daniel Lavon-Krein.

Investment Firms

May 07, 2024, 9:31 AM

