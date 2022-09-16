Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Stonepeak has agreed to acquire the critical public emergency telecommunications unit from Intrado Corp. for $2.4 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 16, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Omaha, Nebraska-based Intrado was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Brian Scrivani and Taurie Zeitzer. Stonepeak was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Brian Chisling.

September 16, 2022, 5:18 PM