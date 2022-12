Corporate Deal

Royal Caribbean Group and iCON Infrastructure's advised fund, iCON Infrastructure Partners VI LP, announced the formation of a partnership on Monday. London-based iCON Infrastructure was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Claire James, Russell Leaf and Gavin Gordon. Counsel information for Royal Caribbean, based in Miami, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 20, 2022, 7:57 AM