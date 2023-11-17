Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners announced the closing of a single asset continuation fund in connection with its acquisition of Integrated Power Services, an aftermarket electromechanical and power management provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Searchlight Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Andrea Schwartzman, John Kelley and Oliver Prakash-Jenkins. Counsel information for Integrated Power, based in Greenville, South Carolina, was not immediately available.

