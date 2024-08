Corporate Deal

DigiCert, backed by Clearlake Capital Group LP, Crosspoint Capital Partners and TA Associates, has agreed to acquire Vercara, a cloud-based security platform, from Golden Gate Capital and GIC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Utah-based DigiCert was advised by Sidley Austin partners Mark Castiglia and Mehdi Khodadad. Vercara, which is based in Sterling, Virginia, was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

August 15, 2024, 10:50 AM