Corporate Deal

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the formation of a joint venture to collaborate and license a bispecific cancer therapy and antibody development platform. San Francisco-based CytomX Therapeutics is advised by a Latham & Watkins team including Bay Area-based partners Judith Hasko, Mark Roeder and Kirt Switzer. Counsel information for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 18, 2022, 8:23 AM