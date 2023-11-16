Corporate Deal

Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH and Royalty Pharma plc announced a $125 million development funding partnership on Monday. The funds will be used to further accelerate the clinical research program for Teva’s olanzapine LAI drug. New York-based Royalty Pharma was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Jin Kim and Ryan Murr. Counsel information for Teva Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was not immediately available.

November 16, 2023, 10:04 AM

