Corporate Deal

Insilico Medicine, an artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, announced that it has secured $35 million in a Series D funding round led by Aramco-backed Prosperity7 Ventures. New York-based Insilico was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners James C. Lin, Miranda So and Howard Zhang.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 12, 2022, 7:47 AM