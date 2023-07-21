Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised RTX Corp., together with its business, Collins Aerospace, in connection with the sale of its actuation and flight control business unit to aircraft and rocket engine manufacturer Safran SA for an enterprise value of $1.8 billion. The transaction, announced July 21, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Joshua R. Cammaker and Elina Tetelbaum. Counsel information for Safran, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

July 21, 2023, 11:49 AM

