Corporate Deal

Frigorifico Concepcion SA, a Paraguay-based beef processing wholesaler, was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a debt offering valued at $161 million. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Adam Brenneman, Matthew Brigham and Michael Mazzuchi.

Banking & Financial Services

April 29, 2024, 9:32 AM

