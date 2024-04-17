Corporate Deal

Games Global Ltd., an online casino-style games developer and distributor, filed a registration statement with the SEC on April 16 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The United Kingdom-based company is advised by Simcocks Advocates Ltd. and Cooley partners David Peinsipp, Justin Stock and Courtney Thorne. The underwriters, led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Jennifer Gascoyne, Marc Jaffe and Ian Schuman.

Technology

April 17, 2024, 9:48 AM

