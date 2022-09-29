Corporate Deal

United Utility Services, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, has agreed to acquire power infrastructure distribution services provider BHI Power Delivery from Westinghouse Electric Company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based United Utility was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Bill Benitez and Rob Goodin. Counsel information for BHI Power Delivery, which is based in Weymouth, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 29, 2022, 8:59 AM