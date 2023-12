Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., together with Evive Brands, have acquired gutter installation and maintenance provider the Brothers that just do Gutters. Financial terms were not disclosed. Riverside Co. was advised by Jones Day partner Joseph Hatina. Counsel information for the Brothers that just do Gutters, which is based in Poughkeepsie, was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 12, 2023, 11:06 AM

nature of claim: /