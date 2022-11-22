Corporate Deal

Atos has agreed to sell its Italian operations, Atos Italia SpA, to Lutech SpA, an information technology services provider and owned by funds advised by Apax Partners. The transaction, announced Nov. 17, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax Partners is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partner Pierre-Louis Clero. Counsel information for Atos was not immediately available.

