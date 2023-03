Corporate Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery was counseled by Debevoise & Plimpton and Potter Anderson & Corroon in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.5 billion. Underwriters for the offering included JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners David Azarkh, Abram Ellis, Andrew Purcell and Arthur Robinson. The notes come due 2026.

Banking & Financial Services

March 15, 2023, 9:06 AM