NOMD Holding Co. has agreed to sell MachinesTalk to IoT Squared in a deal guided by Squire Patton Boggs. Financial terms were not disclosed. NOMD was represented by a Squire Patton Boggs team including partner Matthew Powell. Counsel information for IoT Squared was not immediately available.

August 23, 2023, 11:04 AM

